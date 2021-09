A donkey at the shelter in La Palma where animals have been brought to be protected from ashes. EFE/Ángel Medina G.

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma is not only destroying some of the most fertile agricultural land in the Canary Islands, but is also threatening livestock essential for the survival of artisan dairies and farmers.

While residents were evacuated from their homes after streams of lava rapidly descended from the volcano, ranchers quickly brought their animals to safety in what resembled Noah’s Arc. EFE

