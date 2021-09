The defendants, their attorneys, prosecutors and members of the press attend a hearing held on the first day of the Nuremberg trials in Nuremberg, Germany, November 20, 1945. EPA-EFE.

Seventy-five years have passed since the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal sentenced 12 Nazi leaders to death after a nine-month trial that changed the history of criminal law.

Among those war criminals were highest-ranking Nazi official Hermann Goring, who committed suicide hours before his execution, and Joachim von Ribbentrop, Adolf Hitler’s foreign minister.EFE

