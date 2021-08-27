Less than 15 kilometers from Paris lies the old town of Goussainville, which was left to fall into oblivion half a century ago during the construction of the Charles de Gaulle airport, a project that saw around a thousand residents abandon their homes amid pressure from the authorities.
The old town — which is known colloquially as the “Old Country” — stands as a dilapidated time capsule on the periphery of the French capital, a region that went through a process of rapid development in the 1970s. EFE
