A combo of pictures showing details of old abandoned houses at the 'Vieux Pays' in Goussainville, 20 km north of Paris, France, 23 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Pierre Murillo, 82, in the house he has lived in since 1968 and that he has never wanted to leave despite the pressures he endured in Goussainville, 20 km north of Paris, France, 17 August 2021 (issued 27 August 2021). EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Sacristan of the Church of Saint Pierre Saint Paul, Philippe Vieillard, regularly maintains the old abandoned houses around the church in Goussainville, 20 km north of Paris, France, 12 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The sacristan of the Church of Saint Pierre Saint Paul, Philippe Vieillard, rings the bell in Goussainville, 20 km north of Paris, France, 19 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Less than 15 kilometers from Paris lies the old town of Goussainville, which was left to fall into oblivion half a century ago during the construction of the Charles de Gaulle airport, a project that saw around a thousand residents abandon their homes amid pressure from the authorities.

The old town — which is known colloquially as the “Old Country” — stands as a dilapidated time capsule on the periphery of the French capital, a region that went through a process of rapid development in the 1970s. EFE

