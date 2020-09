Newly arrived Somali refugees at Ifo camp, one of three camps that make up sprawling Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya on 15 June 2011. EFE/EPA/FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Rohingyas refugees gather near the fence at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 24 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The fire that gutted the Moria refugee camp in Greece last week exposed the appalling living conditions at the overcrowded facility.

The world’s gaze is, for now, focused on the plight of the 13,000 people who have spent days in limbo sleeping by the side of the road near the scorched remains of the camp while the Greek government scrambles to erect a replacement.