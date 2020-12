The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated some of the most acute humanitarian crises on the planet, from the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, food shortages in the central Sahel and southern Africa to terror activity in the Chad Basin.

It is not the virus itself wreaking havoc in these vulnerable corners of the world but rather the measures enforced to contain the disease and the diversion of resources that accompanies them. EFE-EPA

njd/jt-ta