Amid a last-minute scramble to finish construction of venues and athletes’ accommodation, as well as an official inquiry into the organizational debacle, host nation the Philippines has endured a difficult build-up to the 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games that are set to kick off on Saturday.
What should be a landmark tournament for one of the world’s fastest-growing regions, showcasing the most elite sportsmen and women from Southeast Asia – competing in both traditional athletic events and a range of alternative and local disciplines – is instead threatening to turn into a national embarrassment. EFE