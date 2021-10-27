Small concrete squares imprinted with paws stretch across a patch of land in a Philippines village. Some are painted in bright colors, others are decorated with trinkets, religious tokens, messages and photos. All have names painted on them.
These gravestones mark the burial sites of beloved pets laid to rest by their owners in Fortune Village, Marikina City, Metro Manila.
The site was set up as a pet cemetery in March 2020 by village captain Rizalina Watson Teope. She had been moved after finding remains of dead cats and dogs while participating in a river clean-up event.
A visual story by Rolex Dela Pena.