A grave stone of a departed loved pet is painted in different colors at the Fortune Village pet cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 October 2021 (issued 27 October 2021). EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Village worker Mercy Salvador paints grave stones for departed loved pets at the Fortune Village pet cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 October 2021 (issued 27 October 2021). EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Caretaker Joel Paguirigan places a cross shaped marker that will later be replaced with a grave stone for a departed pet cat at the Fortune Village pet cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 27 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Village worker Darwin Fuentes carries a grave stone for a departed loved pet at the Fortune Village pet cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 October 2021 (issued 27 October 2021). EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Trinkets and religious tokens adorn a grave site of a departed loved pet at the Fortune Village pet cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 October 2021 (issued 27 October 2021). EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Village captain Rizalina Watson Teope walks past grave sites of departed pets of residents of Fortune Village in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 October 2021 (issued 27 October 2021). EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Mary Jaene Unclara (C) drops flowers into the grave of her pet cat, Sabrina, as partner EM Cainglit (L) and village workers look on at the Fortune Village pet cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 27 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Village worker Joel Paguirigan (R) looks on as a fellow worker (L) digs a grave to bury the remains of a cat at the Fortune Village pet cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 27 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Small concrete squares imprinted with paws stretch across a patch of land in a Philippines village. Some are painted in bright colors, others are decorated with trinkets, religious tokens, messages and photos. All have names painted on them.

These gravestones mark the burial sites of beloved pets laid to rest by their owners in Fortune Village, Marikina City, Metro Manila.

The site was set up as a pet cemetery in March 2020 by village captain Rizalina Watson Teope. She had been moved after finding remains of dead cats and dogs while participating in a river clean-up event.

A visual story by Rolex Dela Pena.