Last year, Abdul-Hafeez Jobran narrowly avoided death after the bus he was traveling on near Marib in northern Yemen was caught in an airstrike that hit the road the vehicle had taken to avoid the battlefronts between Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces.
The 23-year-old second-year science student was lucky to escape alive as one of three survivors who were injured in the bombing that killed five people.
“I was hospitalized for treatment where doctors decided to amputate my right arm and feet. I lost the cornea of my eye and my left arm is broken,” Jobran tells epa-efe from his wheelchair at a Houthi-run rehabilitation center in Sana’a, his face and chest peppered with shrapnel scars.
“My life has changed. I can't walk. I can't do anything. This was because of the attack,” Jobran explains, blaming the Saudi-UAE led coalition for causing his disability.
But Jobran refuses to let that tragedy define his life.