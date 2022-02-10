A Yemeni technician prepares prosthetic limbs before handing them out to war-disabled people at a rehabilitation center in Sana'a, Yemen, 06 February 2022 (Issued 10 February 2022). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Prosthetic legs are prepared to be used by war-disabled Yemenis inside a room at a rehabilitation center in Sana'a, Yemen, 06 February 2022 (Issued 10 February 2022). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

War-disabled Yemenis Ahmed (L) and Amjed Salah sit next to war-disabled Hamid Al-Masuri (2-R) as a health worker (R) helps him to attach a prosthetic leg before trying out it at a rehabilitation center in Sana'a, Yemen, 06 February 2022 (Issued 10 February 2022). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A war-disabled Yemeni tries out a prosthetic leg as Fouad Al-Shahri (C) sits next to his war-disabled friend Amjed at a rehabilitation center in Sana'a, Yemen, 06 February 2022 (Issued 10 February 2022). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

War-disabled Yemeni Abdul-Hafeez Jobran, 23, sitting on a wheelchair waits for physiotherapy given by a health worker at a rehabilitation center in Sana'a, Yemen, 06 February 2022 (Issued 10 February 2022). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Last year, Abdul-Hafeez Jobran narrowly avoided death after the bus he was traveling on near Marib in northern Yemen was caught in an airstrike that hit the road the vehicle had taken to avoid the battlefronts between Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces.

The 23-year-old second-year science student was lucky to escape alive as one of three survivors who were injured in the bombing that killed five people.

“I was hospitalized for treatment where doctors decided to amputate my right arm and feet. I lost the cornea of my eye and my left arm is broken,” Jobran tells epa-efe from his wheelchair at a Houthi-run rehabilitation center in Sana’a, his face and chest peppered with shrapnel scars.

“My life has changed. I can't walk. I can't do anything. This was because of the attack,” Jobran explains, blaming the Saudi-UAE led coalition for causing his disability.

But Jobran refuses to let that tragedy define his life.