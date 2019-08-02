An extremely rare Pink Meanie jellyfish on display at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, South Africa Aug. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Visitors view the Jellyfish exhibit at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, South Africa, Aug. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NIC BOTHMA

The pink meanie was discovered during a nightlight jellyfish dive by the Two Oceans Aquarium collections team in the waters around Robben Island and in Cape Town Harbour in rare sighting in 2017.

Much to the excitement of staff at the Two Oceans, a second specimen was recently found and is now on display at the Aquarium.

Pink meanies are jellyvorous, meaning they feed on other jelly species by reeling them in with their long tentacles.

Discovering the Pink Meanie in its early ephyra stage meant the team at the South African aquarium could study its growth rate which turned out to be very quick as it grew to the metaephyra stage (nearing adulthood) in about a week and a half.