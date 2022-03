The Prague ballet school helping Ukrainian refugee kids find their feet

Prague (Czech Republic), 23/03/2022.- A musician combs girl'Äôs hair before ballet lesson organized by the National Theatre Ballet Preparatory School for children affected by the war in Ukraine, at State Opera in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 March 2022 (issued 24 March 2022). The National Theatre's Ballet Preparatory School opened its doors to Ukrainian children for the first time on 23 March and will offer free dance and ballet lessons for children affected by the war in Ukraine every Wednesday for children aged 6 to 12. According to the school, at a time when thousands of Ukrainian children have lost their homes, they want to contribute to at least a slight improvement in their plight, to bring them joy. Through dance, art, movement. (Abierto, República Checa, Laos, Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prague (Czech Republic), 23/03/2022.- Jana Jodasova, director of the National Theatre Ballet Preparatory School, works with children during ballet lesson organized by the School for children affected by the war in Ukraine, at State Opera in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 March 2022 (issued 24 March 2022).

Prague (Czech Republic), 23/03/2022.- Girls attend ballet lesson organized by the National Theatre Ballet Preparatory School for children affected by the war in Ukraine, at State Opera in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 March 2022 (issued 24 March 2022).

Prague (Czech Republic), 23/03/2022.- Girls choose collected dance shoes before ballet lesson organized by the National Theatre Ballet Preparatory School for children affected by the war in Ukraine, at State Opera in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 March 2022 (issued 24 March 2022).

Prague (Czech Republic), 23/03/2022.- Girls prepare for ballet lesson organized by the National Theatre Ballet Preparatory School for children affected by the war in Ukraine, at State Opera in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 March 2022 (issued 24 March 2022).