Filipinos feed their ballots into a vote counting machine inside a Catholic chapel used as an elections day voting center in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 09 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Flyers resembling sample ballots are distributed to citizens arriving at a school used as an elections day voting center in Cainta town of Rizal province, Philippines, 09 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Flyers resembling sample ballots are scattered at a school used as an elections day voting center in Cainta town of Rizal province, Philippines, 09 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Cases of vote buying clouded the election process in the Philippines on Monday as people head to the polls to choose local and regional representatives as well as the next president, a position expected to go to ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, son of the later former dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“They gave me 14,500 pesos (roughly $275), a lot of money,” Allan Rosales, who asked for his real identity to be hidden, told Efe over the phone.

“I didn’t expect it, I can fix some stuff at home that I’ve been wanting to do for a while,” the 31-year-old, speaking from the touristic island of Siargao in the south of the Philippines archipelago, added. EFE