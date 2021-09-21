Syrian Kurdish wrestler Adnan Osman 12 years old (C), waits his match during the traditional Ulugazi Oil Wrestling Festival in Istanbul, Turkey, 19 September 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Syrian Kurdish wrestler Adnan Osman 12 years old poses with his medals at the Avcilar Municipality Sports Club in Istanbul, Turkey, 07 September 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Syrian Kurdish wrestler Adnan Osman 12 years old (C) pose with his father Cemal and mother Isra from their window in Istanbul, Turkey, 12 September 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Syrian Kurdish wrestler Adnan Osman 12 years old (C) pose with his father Cemal and mother Isra near Kucukcekmece Lake in Istanbul, Turkey, 12 September 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Syrian Kurdish wrestler Adnan Osman 12 years old resting after his training at the Avcilar Municipality Sports Club in Istanbul, Turkey, 07 September 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Syrian Kurdish wrestler Adnan Osman (down) 12 years old and his friend Yusuf Mert Kaya training at the Avcilar Municipality Sports Club in Istanbul, Turkey, 07 September 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Syrian Kurdish wrestler Adnan Osman 12 years old holds his medals at the Avcilar Municipality Sports Club in Istanbul, Turkey, 07 September 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Syrian Kurdish wrestler Adnan Osman 12 years old (down), in actions against his competitor during the traditional Ulugazi Oil Wrestling Festival in Istanbul, Turkey, 19 September 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Adnan Osman was only three years old when he and his family fled the war in Syria to Turkey.

Shortly after moving to the Turkish city of Gaziantep, the young boy found a passion for wrestling. His family later moved to Istanbul.EFE

