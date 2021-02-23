Israeli holocaust survivors Katrina Wolfensohn, 80, is vaccinated against COVID-19 in the ambulance of United Hatzalah out of a Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli holocaust survivors Katrina Wolfensohn, 80, receives help from paramedics of United Hatzalah in order to transfer her from her nursing home to get the vaccine at the vaccinations center in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli holocaust survivors Katrina Wolfensohn, 80, receiving help from paramedics of United Hatzalah in order to transfer her from her nursing home to get the vaccine at the vaccination center in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The United Hatzalah association is trying to ensure that no Holocaust survivor in Israeli goes without a Covid-19 jab by offering transport to members of this aging population, many of whom struggle with mobility, to centers.

One such person is Katrina Wolfensohn, an 80-year-old of Russian descent who was picked up by the service from her older people’s residence in Jerusalem and taken to get her first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. It was administered by healthcare professionals inside the ambulance. EFE-EPA

lfp/jt