Sant'Egidio community attending to people at the vaccination center for the marginalized in Rome's Trastevere. EFE/ Mercedes Ortuño Lizarán. EFE/ Mercedes Ortuño Lizarán

A volunteer from the Sant'Egidio community attending to a visitor of the vaccination center for the marginalized in Rome's Trastevere. EFE/ Mercedes Ortuño Lizarán

An old hospital in Rome’s Trastevere area has become a shelter and vaccination center for people with no access to Italy’s national healthcare system, renowned for being slow and bureaucratic.

“We are very satisfied because many people are being vaccinated who would have not been able to,” physician and university professor at San Gallicano hospital, Paola Scarcella, told Efe. EFE

