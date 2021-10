Visitors at the Reina Sofia museum in Madrid, Spain, on 6 June 2020. EFE/FILE/Chema Moya

Imagine arriving at work and there is a Dali painting sitting on your desk, a Miró in the corner and Picasso on its way.

A dream for many and a daily reality for some, including Jorge García Gómez-Tejedor, head of the conservation and restoration department at Madrid’s Reina Sofia modern art museum. EFE

dbf/jt