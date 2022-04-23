A small hotel patio in the heart of the Georgian capital has become one of the few points of solidarity between Russians and Ukrainians following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“My boyfriend is Ukrainian and I love that country, we cannot be indifferent and not help these poor people,” Maria Belkina, a young Russian who with her parents runs the Gvino Minda hotel in Tbilisi, told Efe.

Dozens of Ukrainian refugees have passed through the hotel in search of aid, which is handed out by a team of around 15 volunteers, the majority Russian.

(...)