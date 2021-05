Hajrudin Burek prepares coffee in the traditional Bosnian way in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Hajrudin Burek serves a coffee prepared in the traditional Bosnian way in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 21 May 2021. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

The secret to a perfect cup of Bosnian coffee

The aroma of coffee rises from the large pestle and mortar used to crush the freshly roasted beans into a fine powder, a centuries-old Bosnian tradition.

Hajrudin Burek’s coffee workshop in the center of Sarajevo is a major draw for tourists visiting the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. EFE

