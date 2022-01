A general view of the Varadin Bridge on the Danube river in Novi Sad. EFE/ Snezana Stanojevic

Known as the Serbian Athens, Novi Sad has managed to become the first city in a non-European Union country to be designated as the European Capital of Culture, thanks to its multicultural character.

Novi Sad joins Luxembourg’s Esch-sur-Alzette and Lithuania’s Kaunas in holding the prestigious title in 2022.

The Serbian city is adopting “For new bridges” as its new motto over the coming months, in reference to the 11 historical bridges used to connect the Danube river.EFE

