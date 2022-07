The shipwreck hunter who dives into the past

Kostas Zoktaridis is a Greek shipwreck hunter who has dedicated his life to scouring the sea floor for the remains of those ill-fated vessels that never made it back to port.

The waters off Greece are full of sunken treasure.

There are an estimated 1,500 shipwrecks in its seas and 53-year-old Athenian Zoktaridis has visited at least 500, from Ancient merchant ships to modern vessels such as the MS Sea Diamond, which sank off Santorini in 2007.

(...)