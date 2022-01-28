Fire-eater Alfans Tirki performs during a show of the Ajanta Circus amid Omicron outbreak and Covid 19 restrictions in Kolkata, India, 19 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Trapeze artists wait before a show of the Ajanta Circus amid Omicron outbreak and Covid 19 restrictions in Kolkata, India, 23 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Trapeze artistes work as stage hands during a show of the Ajanta Circus amid Omicron outbreak and Covid 19 restrictions in Kolkata, India, 18 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Pet birds perform during a show of the Ajanta Circus amid Omicron outbreak and Covid 19 restrictions in Kolkata, India, 18 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A trapeze artiste performs during a show of the Ajanta Circus amid Omicron outbreak and Covid 19 restrictions in Kolkata, India, 23 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Clown Choton Jadav during a show of the Ajanta Circus amid Omicron outbreak and Covid 19 restrictions in Kolkata, India, 23 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A circus artiste performs during a show of the Ajanta Circus amid Omicron outbreak and Covid 19 restrictions in Kolkata, India, 19 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A circus artist performs during a show of the Ajanta Circus amid Omicron outbreak and Covid 19 restrictions in Kolkata, India, 19 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A family takes a selfie at the entrance to Ajanta Circus, during a show of the Ajanta Circus amid Omicron outbreak and Covid 19 restrictions in Kolkata, India, 19 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

The show must go on: Circus returns to Indian city defying Covid challenges

Jugglers, magicians, clowns, acrobats, and trapeze artists are back to captivate circus lovers with their death-defying feats and jaw-dropping flips in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata after two years of a Covid-induced shutdown.

To revive the vanishing act, the Ajanta Circus organizers have pitched the tent in the heart of the “City of Joy,” wary of the challenges they face, including a paradigm shift in the entertainment pursuits of modern audiences.

Among the oldest in the country, Ajanta has vowed that “the show must go on,” recalling the cult phrase from legendary Indian filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s 1970 film "Mera Naam Joker."

The movie tells a story about a clown who must make his audiences laugh no matter how unhappy he himself is. EFE