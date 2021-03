Raj Misir, vice president of Jackson Ultimate Skate, shows a boot with the athlete's name engraved on it at the Canadian company's plant in Cambridge, Canada. EFE/Julio César Rivas

Raj Misir is putting the finishing touches on a pair of skates before sending them to Olympic figure skater Sara Hurtado. As a laser machine engraves the Spaniard's name on the outside of one of the boots, the vice president of Jackson Ultima Skate explains that she "likes the skate to fit like a glove."



To the Spanish ice dancer, her skates are what a Silver Arrow is to Lewis Hamilton: a vehicle to greatness. EFE-EPA