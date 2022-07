The slow empowerment of rural women in the Peruvian Andes

Gisela Ubaqui (L) is seen with women of her community in the southern Andean department of Apurimac, Peru, 07 June 2022 (issued 14 July 2022). Gisela is the only woman in the group who wears jeans and not the typical embroidered and colorful skirt. In full harvest in a potato field in the Peruvian community of Huayana, this young woman is pleased that the role of women, who have traditionally always been behind men, is changing. EFE/Paula Bayarte

