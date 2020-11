A group of people recovers materials from the debris of houses destroyed on 16 November 2020, at Valladolid neighborhood in the upper area of southern San Jose, Costa Rica, issued on 17 November 2020. EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Jenny Duarte, a resident of the Valladolid neighborhood, observes the houses destroyed on 16 November 2020, in the upper area of southern San Jose, Costa Rica, issued on 17 November 2020. EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

A man observes the debris of houses destroyed on 16 November 2020, at Valladolid neighborhood in the upper area of southern San Jose, Costa Rica, issued on 17 November 2020. EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

For more than 20 years, Jenny Duarte has been living in the Valladolid neighborhood of San José, but has recently lost her home in what she describes as a "slow motion earthquake" that is slowly disappearing the town.

What began as a small crack in a street a few months ago has turned into a huge subsidence that since September has destroyed 30 houses and that threatens to continue expanding in this community in San Miguel de Desamparados, in the south of San José. EFE-EPA