Álvaro Real Jiménez (R), general coordinator of the Center of the New Technologies of Water Foundation (CENTA) and Gonzalo Lobo (L), a CENTA researcher in a plant in Seville, Spain on 19 September 2019. EFE/LUÍS FORRA

A view of the Center of the New Technologies of Water Foundation in Seville, Spain on 19 September 2019. EFE/LUÍS FORRA

A view of the Center of the New Technologies of Water Foundation in Seville, Spain on 19 September 2019. EFE/LUÍS FORRA

A view of the Center of the New Technologies of Water Foundation in Seville, Spain on 19 September 2019. EFE/LUÍS FORRA

An innovative project that uses solar energy to compress and dry out human waste is proving successful on the Iberian peninsula.

The SECASOL project, which translates as sundried, has received generous funding from the European Union and boasts an almost 800,000 euro budget.