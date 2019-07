Ivan Garcia Navarro and Kevin Berlin Reyes of Mexico compete in the Men's 10m Synchro Platform Diving Final at the Gwangju 2019 Fina World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Timo Barthel and Lou Massenberg of Germany compete in the Men's 10m Synchro Platform Diving Final at the Gwangju 2019 Fina World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Haram Woo and Yeongnam Kim of South Korea compete in the Men's 10m Synchro Platform Diving Preliminary at the Gwangju 2019 Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Yuan Cao and Aisen Chen of China compete in the Men's 10m Synchro Platform Diving Final at the Gwangju 2019 Fina World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Yuan Cao (R) and Aisen Chen of China pose with their Gold medals after winning in the Men's 10m Synchro Platform Diving Final at the Gwangju 2019 Fina World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

(L-R) Third placed Matthew Lee and Thomas Daley of Great Britain, winners Aisen Chen and Yuan Cao of China and second placed Viktor Minibaev and Aleksandr Bondar of Russia pose during the award ceremony of the Men's 10m Synchro Platform Diving Final at the Gwangju 2019 Fina World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Jellson Jabillin and Hanis Jaya Surya of Malaysia perform in the preliminaries of men's 10m synchronised platform diving at the FINA Swimming World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/TAMAS KOVACS HUNGARY OUT

Oleksii Sereda and Oleh Serbin of the Ukraine compete in the Men's 10m Synchro Platform Diving Final at the Gwangju 2019 Fina World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Thomas Daley (front) and Matthew Lee of Britain compete in the Men's 10m Synchro Platform Diving Preliminary at the Gwangju 2019 Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Aleksander Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of Russia perform in the preliminaries of men's 10m synchronised platform diving of FINA Swimming World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/TAMAZ KOVACS - HUNGARY OUT

