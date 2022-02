Luis Torras in his studio in Vigo, Spain, February 9, 2022. EFE/Salvador Sas

Luis Torras paints on a canvas in his home in Vigo, Spain, February 9, 2022. EFE/Salvador Sas

Luis Torras with his wife Maria Jesus in his studio in Vigo, Spain, February 9, 2022. EFE/Salvador Sas

The Spanish painter approaching his 110th birthday, brush in hand

In 1912, the Titanic sank, the First Balkan War erupted, Robert F. Scott reached the South Pole and, among many other things, Luis Torras Martínez was born in Vigo, northern Spain.

This year, Torras is approaching his 110th birthday as the world’s oldest active painter. EFE

rmb/jt