Renaissance artist Michelangelo, who built the tomb of Pope Julius II, studied and manipulated the light entering through windows during the spring equinox so that ornate sculptures, including one of an angry Moses, would be bathed in dramatic, theatrical and natural light on Easter. EFE-EPA/Handout Italian ministry of culture

Renaissance artist Michelangelo, who built the tomb of Pope Julius II, studied and manipulated the light entering through windows during the spring equinox so that ornate sculptures, including one of an angry Moses, would be bathed in dramatic, theatrical and natural light on Easter. EFE-EPA/Handout Italian ministry of culture

Renaissance artist Michelangelo, who built the tomb of Pope Julius II, studied and manipulated the light entering through windows during the spring equinox so that ornate sculptures, including one of an angry Moses, would be bathed in dramatic, theatrical and natural light on Easter. EFE-EPA/Handout Italian ministry of culture

The "visual effects" that Michelangelo created for his Moses at Easter

Renaissance artist Michelangelo, who built the tomb of Pope Julius II, studied and manipulated the light entering through windows during the spring equinox so that ornate sculptures, including one of an angry Moses, would be bathed in dramatic, theatrical and natural light on Easter.

The Italian culture ministry published the conclusion of the study in a video on Saturday that showcases the incredible “special effects” of a spiritual display that Michelangelo imagined while building the tomb. EFE-EPA