A view of the Arena Lviv stadium, now turned into a shelter for internally displaced persons. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A view of the hall at the Arena Lviv stadium welcoming civilians, most of them disabled. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A general view of the hall at the Arena Lviv stadium, where bunk beds have been set up to accommodate civilians, most of whom are disabled. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez.

After hosting matches in both the Champions League and Euro 2012, Arena Lviv is now sheltering hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of the country.

The 35,000-seat stadium, home of FC Lviv and Rukh Lviv and where Shakhtar Donetsk played their home games between 2014 and 2016, is providing internally displaced Ukrainians with refuge and food.

Ivan, 14, was forced to flee the shelling in Dnipro province with his mother, Persian cat Michele and Labrador dog Irma. After two days of traveling by car, train and on foot, they made it to the Arena Lviv, a stadium where he had always dreamt of going.EFE

