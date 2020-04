A woman with a facial mask walks in front of a mural in tribute to tango, during the quarantine against the COVID-19 pandemic, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 April 2020. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A man with a facial mask walks in front of a mural in tribute to tango, during the quarantine against the COVID-19 pandemic, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 April 2020. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The survival of a passionate dance in the age of social distancing

With one hand on the waist, the other on the shoulder and dancers’ faces just centimetres apart, the sensual tango dance is struggling to adapt to the era of social distancing.

Plaza Dorrego in the San Telmo neighbourhood is home to some of Buenos Aires most iconic dance clubs. Café Tortoni and El Viejo Almacén were once the heart of a bustling scene but today are deserted.EFE/EPA

jmr/ch