Syrian refugees play an important role in the dried tomato industry in Turkey's Izmir region. According to the Aegean Exporters Association, more than 60,000 tons of sun dried tomatoes from the Aegean coast in Turkey will be exported to Europe and the USA in 2019.

The seasonal workers, most of whom are refugees taking shelter in Turkey from the civil war back home, cut the tomatoes in half and lay them out on a white sheet on top of the soil. The fruits are then salted and left to dry under the sun for around a week, before being collected and brought to cold storage. The drying process is carried out entirely by natural means.