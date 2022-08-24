The tailor who has been dressing popes, cardinals for 70 years

With just a few days left until the appointment of 20 new cardinals elected by Pope Francis, Raniero Mancinelli’s tailor shop has been working around the clock to prepare the religious men’s attires on time.

“This year we didn’t even take holiday because we have had to work all throughout August to prepare for the consistory, we are in the final stretch,” Mancinelli tells Efe.

The tailor, who has been dressing cardinals for some 70 years, does not reveal how many members of the Catholic Church he has worked for.

(...)