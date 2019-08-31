German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C-L) stands next to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) for the group photo of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A federal police officer and an environmental officer oversee the destruction of mining equipment in the Amazon rainforest to the north of Altamira, Brazil, Aug. 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

A confiscated bulldozer used for illegal gold mining is destroyed by law enforcement officers in the Amazon rainforest to the north of Altamira, Brazil, Aug. 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

An environmental officer oversees the destruction of bulldozer used for illegal gold mining in the Amazon rainforest to the north of Altamira, Brazil, Aug. 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

As the Amazon burns, Brazilian authorities are intensifying operations targeting illegal mining in the heart of the ancient rainforest, a tense – and even dangerous – task that seeks to fight against the growing deforestation of the planet's green lungs.

Some 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) away from the northern city of Altamira – Brazil's biggest municipality in terms of extension and the one with the second-highest violent crime rate – law enforcement officers have dismantled two illegal gold mines near the banks of the river Xingu. EFE-EPA