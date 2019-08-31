As the Amazon burns, Brazilian authorities are intensifying operations targeting illegal mining in the heart of the ancient rainforest, a tense – and even dangerous – task that seeks to fight against the growing deforestation of the planet's green lungs.
Some 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) away from the northern city of Altamira – Brazil's biggest municipality in terms of extension and the one with the second-highest violent crime rate – law enforcement officers have dismantled two illegal gold mines near the banks of the river Xingu. EFE-EPA