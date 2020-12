The 2021 light bulb sign tested and displayed for the media before it will be illuminated as part of '2021 New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 21 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

A woman takes a picture of the 2021 light bulb sign, that will be illuminated as part of '2021 New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 21 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

The Times Square Ball Drop is an annual institution in New York City but in this year of pandemic, people will be more eager than ever to see this huge sphere come to rest to mark the start of 2021.

The ball will spend the final 60 seconds of 2020 descending a 24-meter pole atop One Times Square tower while the last 10 seconds of the year are traditionally sung out by onlookers, many of whom seal the end of the year with a kiss. EFE-EPA

