Oleksiy Lazarenko holds up a cell phone to show a photo of himself with an ice hockey player. EFE/Esteban Biba

The Ukrainian athlete who turned from training Russians to fighting them

Oleksiy Lazarenko had several Russians in the ice hockey team he used to train in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv before swapping his sticks and gloves for weapons to defend his country.

“We don't have any choice. We need to protect our families, our country and our cities. We need to protect Europe against this … enemy,” Lazarenko tells Efe from a hospital where he is recovering from a wound.

The former Ukraine national ice hockey forward played for clubs in Russia, Canada and the United States in the 1990s and 2000s.

Lazarenko, 46, has spent 10 days in the hospital and is expected to be fit to return to the front line in a few days.

(...)