A swimming team of disabled Ukrainian children in Istanbul, where they have been stranded for the past 10 weeks since Russia's invasion began, is focusing on their training regime to keep their minds off the horrors of the war and their families' plight back home.
They arrived in the Turkish city on 17 February for a two-week training camp ahead of the Ukrainian national championship, but Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a week later has prevented them from returning home.
"It's a strange feeling, you can't go home,” swimmer Kyrylo Garashchenko tells Efe.
“You don't know what's going to happen in the future, you don't know where your parents and friends are, what's wrong with them... This is hard on the mind, we're exhausted," he adds.
(...)