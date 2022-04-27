The Ukrainian junior paralympic swimmers stranded in Turkey

Istanbul (Turkey), 19/04/2022.- Viktoria Kharcheko (R) and llia Sharkov (L) of the Ukrainian Paralympic Swimming Team attend a team training session at the Istanbul Municipality Swimming Pool in Istanbul, Turkey, 20 April 2022 (issued 27 April 2022). The team arrived in Turkey for a training camp in mid-February 2022, before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and they have since been stranded in Istanbul. The city allocated the swimming pool facility for the continuation of the teamís training, while local soccer club Kasimpasa Spor took care of the Ukrainian teamís accommodation and expense needs. With their Turkish visas set to expire on 17 May, the team is waiting for Ukrainian and Turkish authorities to come up with a solution. (Rusia, Turquía, Ucrania, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

