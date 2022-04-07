Vlad Malyshev stands in front of his home, now in ruins in Derhachi, Ukraine, 7 April 2022. EFE/Manuel Bruque

The Ukrainian volunteer soldier who dodged death six times

Before the war, Vladislav Malishev ran a technology company in Kharkiv, but when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine he joined the territorial defense forces.

Upon arrival in Kharkiv, just 50 kilometers from the Russian border, the 43-year-old greets us with a broad smile at a gas station on the city’s outskirts.

"When you're alive, everything is fine," Vlad, who has had six brushes with death in 43 days, says.

The first was on a mission with territorial defense forces when a rocket landed next to him.

"We managed to escape," he adds.

