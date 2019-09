Salt worker Cedric Leray stores salt on a heap in Guerande, western France, 14 July 2019. The region of Guerande on the Atlantic coast has gained international gastronomic fame for its sea salt. EFE/EPA/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Salt worker Cedric Leray cleans the flower of salt and stores it in a special organic food bag in Guerande, western France, 14 July 2019. EFE/EPA/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Thierry Giraud (R) and Cedric Leray (C) pose for a picture as they stand at salt marshes in Guerande, western France, 4 September 2019. EFE/EPA/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Salt worker Damien Calzolai empties a pushcart of salt to store it on a heap in Guerande, western France, 17 May 2019. EFE/EPA/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

The region of Guérande in western France has long been known for its salt-producing marshes but in recent years its commitment to environmental and high-quality production devoid of chemicals has catapulted its salt to gastronomic fame.

The vast salt lakes on the Atlantic coast produce some 10,000 tons of the mineral every year in a precise operation that is overseen by around 330 workers.