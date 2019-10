A customer smokes a joint in the patio at Lowell Cafe – the first cannabis restaurant to open in the US – on opening day in West Hollywood, USA, Oct. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A customer smokes a joint while reading a menu at Lowell Cafe – the first cannabis restaurant to open in the US – on opening day in West Hollywood, USA, Oct. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

With a full house and people waiting outside, California's Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Café on Tuesday became the first business in the United States with the license to sell food, beverages and products based on or derived from marijuana, which visitors may also smoke within the premises.

The cafe's spokesperson Bianca Blanche told EFE that the initiative was being well received. EFE-EPA