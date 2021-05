Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) gets fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (L) in the second half of game two of the NBA Finals basketball game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 04 June 2017. EFE/EPA/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant talks to the media during practice at the Warriors practice court in Oakland, California, USA, 03 June 2017. EFE/EPA/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Some of the United States' most-recognizable sporting personalities were once among the roughly one million children who have no place to call home after school but for the lucky few, a college scholarship provides a lifeline to leave behind a life of loneliness, mourning and helplessness.

This list includes Calvin and Alvin Harrison, Michael Oher, Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant.EFE

ta/jt