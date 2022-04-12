Craig, a 55 year-old from Colorado, arrived at the the Polish border with Ukraine to join the international legion fighting in the Ukraine war, Przemysl, Poland, 12 April 2022. EFE/Carles Grau Sivera

Lee Darnell, a 48 year-old chaplain from Tennessee, arrived at the the Polish border with Ukraine to join the international legion fighting in the Ukraine war, Przemysl, Poland, 12 April 2022. EFE/Sara Gómez Armas

At the train station in Przemysl, a small Polish border town, young and middle-aged men from the United States, Canada, Spain and France puff on cigarettes while they check the timetable of a bus that will take them to the border with Ukraine.

Many of them have no military experience, but they are all steadfast that the only way to stop the war is by helping Ukraine on the frontlines as part of the International Legion, a 20,000-strong volunteer army made up of soldiers from 50 different countries.

"The Ukrainians need international support to win the war," Lee Darnell tells Efe.

The 48-year-old chaplain from Tennessee traded his life as a missionary in Africa and Haiti and traveled to Ukraine on the second day of the invasion.

(...)