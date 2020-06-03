Health workers Richell Arsenio (L), Fe Bacunawa (2-R) and Mercellina Villacampa (R) rest and eat snacks after their night rounds in Manila, Philippines, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Health care worker Vannessa Morales (R) adjusts Richell Arsenio's hair cover before doing their rounds at a townhall in Manila, Philippines, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Health workers check temperatures on people suspected to be infected with COVID-19 in Manila, Philippines, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

eHealth worker Richell Arsenio (L) checks her records with available light as fellow health worker Fe Bacunawa (R) checks on a COVID-19-infected patient in Manila, Philippines, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

By Mark Cristino

“Here come the astronauts! COVID, COVID!” joke the locals as a group of volunteer health workers, dressed from head to toe in protective medical gear, walk down the winding alleys and passages of a densely populated working class Manila neighborhood to check on positive and suspected cases of Covid-19.

Mercelina Villacampa, Vannessa Morales, Fe Bacunawa and Richell Arsenio have been conducting home visits twice a day since mid-March, when the capital city and the rest of the northern Philippine island of Luzon – the archipelago’s largest and most populous – was put under lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA