A phoenix rising from the ashes, a fish to bring good luck or perhaps an imposing mythological god — these are some of the most popular tattoos today in China, a country whose artists, including many women, say they still face social stigma.

Tattoos are an increasingly common sight in China’s modern urban hubs but the country holds onto their lingering associations with criminality or “uncivilized people,” says Xie Tingyin from her Beijing studio. EFE

jco/jot/ks