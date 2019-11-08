A brick that was donated for the building of a temple in honor of Ram on land disputed between Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya, India, on Nov. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAVID ASTA ALARES

A group of men visits the workshop where stones are chiseled for a temple in honor of Ram on land disputed between Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya, India, on Nov. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAVID ASTA ALARES

One of the pillars built for the temple in honor of Ram on land disputed between Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya, India, on Nov. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAVID ASTA ALARES

Small groups of visitors walk about between piles of stone columns and slabs spread across an open-air workshop in the Indian city of Ayodhya, where Hindu fundamentalists have been preparing the exteriors of a temple that they hope to build at a sacred site at the center of a long-standing dispute with the local Muslim community.

The country is tensely awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court, which has to decide, once and for all, the thorny issue of who has rights to the land: Muslims, who prayed for centuries in a 16th century mosque that once stood there? Or Hindus, who believe that Lord Ram, one of the most revered deities in the religion, was born in that exact place? EFE-EPA