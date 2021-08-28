A photo exhibition in Mexico City was opened Friday to honor the struggle of Mexican mothers longing to see their disappeared sons swept away in waves of violence in the country.
The exhibition was thrown open days before the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances observed on Aug.30.
Mexican Undersecretary of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, the exhibition was to throw light on the problem not only to give mere visibility to it.
“We are talking about human beings, not numbers, We want to vindicate their memory and dignify the struggle," said Encinas at the inauguration event. EFE