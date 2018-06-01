Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Austrian No. 7 seed Dominic Thiem got a stern test here Friday from unheralded Italian Matteo Berrettini, but he took control down the stretch to secure a 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2 victory and a spot in the French Open round of 16.

The two-time Roland Garros semi-finalist needed two hours and 37 minutes to defeat Berrettini in their first career match.

Berrettini, the world No. 96, outhit Thiem over the first two sets, striking 26 winners to his opponent's 11.

But Thiem stepped up his aggressiveness in sets three and four, hitting 19 winners (to Berrettini's 13) and not losing his serve once.

Next up for the Austrian in the round of 16 will be a blockbuster match-up against Japanese No. 19 seed Kei Nishikori, who defeated France's Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 on Friday.

Both men have been among the top players in the 2018 clay-court season, with Nishikori defeating world No. 3 Alexander Zverev in reaching the Monte Carlo final and Thiem knocking off 10-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal in advancing to the Madrid Open championship match.