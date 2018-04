Spain's Jaume Munar in action against Austria's Dominic Thiem during their second round match of the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Austria's Dominic Thiem in action against Spain's Jaume Munar during their second round match of the 66th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem on Wednesday debuted at the Barcelona Open with a victory against Spaniard Jaume Munar and advanced to the last 16 round.

Thiem, world number seven, needed one hour and 28 minutes to beat Munar 7-6 (8), 6 -1.

In the round of 16, Thiem's opponent would be Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik, who beat Argentine Guido Pella 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 19 minutes.