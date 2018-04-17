Austria's Dominic Thiem on Tuesday beat Russia's Andrey Rublev 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.
After two hours and 40 minutes, world No. 7 Thiem managed to win his first match after a five-week absence due to a right ankle injury.
In the next round, Thiem is to face the winner of the match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who took the title in Monte-Carlo in 2013 and 2015, and Borna Coric of Croatia.
Meanwhile, French wild card Gilles Simon defeated his compatriot Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, booking a place in the tournament's round of 32, where he is expected to take on Russia's Karen Khachanov.