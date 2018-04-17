Andrey Rublev of Russia returns the ball to Dominic Thiem of Austria during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dominic Thiem of Austria returns the ball to Andrey Rublev of Russia during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dominic Thiem of Austria serves the ball to Andrey Rublev of Russia during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Austria's Dominic Thiem on Tuesday beat Russia's Andrey Rublev 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

After two hours and 40 minutes, world No. 7 Thiem managed to win his first match after a five-week absence due to a right ankle injury.

In the next round, Thiem is to face the winner of the match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who took the title in Monte-Carlo in 2013 and 2015, and Borna Coric of Croatia.

Meanwhile, French wild card Gilles Simon defeated his compatriot Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, booking a place in the tournament's round of 32, where he is expected to take on Russia's Karen Khachanov.