Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Marco Cecchinato of Italy during their men's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Marco Cecchinato of Italy plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts after winning against Marco Cecchinato of Italy during their men's semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Austria's Dominic Thiem, world No. 8, on Friday put an end to the French Open dream run of Italy's Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 7-6 (12-10), 6-1, earning a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career.

The second set tie-break proved to be decisive as the Italian player squandered three set points, having recovered from a 6-3 deficit.

Cecchinato, who up until this year's Roland Garros never got past the first round of a Grand Slam event, did not look the same in the third set, as he hit just one winner, committing eight unforced errors.

This was not the case during the first two tight sets between the Thiem and Cecchinato.

Thiem, who fell short to Spaniard Rafael Nadal at the semis in 2017, started the match breaking his rival Cecchinato's serve.

The 25-year-old Cecchinato, who knocked out Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the previous round, however fought back, drawing level at 4-4, but he eventually conceded his serve in the 11th game.

Thiem improved on serve during the second set, facing zero break points, but he was not able to seize on any of the three break points as the set went to the tie break.

Easing through the third set, Thiem became only the second Austrian player to reach the final of Ronald Garros, following in the footsteps of Thomas Muster, who won the title in 1995.

Next up for Thiem is either Nadal, who is eyeing his 11th French Open title, or Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.