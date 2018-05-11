Austria's Dominic Thiem (R) is congratulated by Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain after winning their quarter final match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after losing his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Austria's Dominic Thiem in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their quarter final match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after losing his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Austria's Dominic Thiem upset Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open, ending his 21-match winning streak on clay with a 7-5, 6-3 victory on Friday.

By winning the first set, Thiem also snapped Nadal's record streak of 50 consecutive sets won on clay dating back to the start of last year's French Open.

The Spaniard will drop to No. 2 when the new rankings come out on Monday; Swiss great Roger Federer, who is skipping the clay-court season for the second-straight year, will be back in the top spot for the 309th week of his storied career.

Thiem took the initiative on Friday and blasted heavy rockets off both forehand and backhand against the 16-time Grand Slam champion, who had no answer for the Austrian's offensive onslaught.

The world No. 7 squandered a chance to serve out the first set at 5-4, but he made no mistake at 6-5 after Nadal had thrown away a service game with a bad overhead error and a routine forehand in the net.

Nadal came back once from a service break down in the second set, but he had no response after Thiem broke his serve again in the seventh game. He then lost his serve for the fifth time in the match when the Austrian hit a blistering, inside-out forehand winner on match point.

"I had to play an extraordinary match, and that's what I did," Thiem was quoted as saying on the ATP World Tour's Web site. "It takes a really good match to beat Rafa on clay, but I think a very important thing was that I went in with the attitude that I can beat him."

Thiem got revenge for a lopsided loss to Nadal a few weeks ago at the Monte-Carlo Masters and recorded his third win on clay against the 10-time Roland Garros champion. Nadal now holds a 6-3 edge in their career head-to-head, with all of the matches having been played on clay.

Nadal may have to make some adjustments if he meets Thiem again at the French Open, although in 2017 he routed the Austrian at Roland Garros after losing to him in Rome.

Next up for Thiem in Saturday's semi-finals will be South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who beat Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-3.