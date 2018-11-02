Jack Sock of the United States reacts during his quarter-final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts during his quarter-final match against Jack Sock of the United States at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Jack Sock of the United States in action during his quarter-final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts after winning his quarter-final match against Jack Sock of the United States at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Austria's Dominic Thiem rallied to defeat defending champion Jack Sock 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday and advance to a Paris Masters semi-final showdown against Russian rising star Karen Khachanov, who upset fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev.

Thiem, who reached his first career Grand Slam final this season at Roland Garros, tennis' premier clay-court event, finally advanced to the semi-finals of an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event after falling short at the quarter-final stage on four previous occasions.

Thiem, who also rallied from a set down to defeat Croatia's Borna Coric on Thursday, won his quarter-final match by performing slightly better than Sock on the big points.

Although the American saved seven of the 10 break points he faced during the two-hour, 14-minute contest, a crucial service break in the fifth game of the third set proved to be the decisive blow.

The ultra-fit Austrian player has played 70 matches this year on the ATP World Tour and has a record of 53-17, just one win shy of Germany's Alexander Zverev, who fell to 54-18 after losing 6-1, 6-2 to Khachanov in Friday quarter-final action.

Sock, meanwhile, has stumbled to a 9-21 match record this season. His ranking has fallen from No. 8 at the start of the year to No. 23 and is sure to fall further after his failure to defend his Paris Masters title.

With the win, Thiem remains on track to book a berth in the elite, season-ending ATP Finals for the third straight year. In fact, the Austrian can clinch a spot in London if Swiss great Roger Federer defeats Japan's Kei Nishikori on Friday night.

Next up for Thiem in Saturday's semis will be the 22-year-old Khachanov, who secured his second career berth in the semi-finals of a Masters 1000 event by routing Zverev 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.